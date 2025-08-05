Novato city workers on strike over sales tax funds

article

Novato city street maintenance workers, building inspectors, park and recreation coordinators, and city planners went on strike Tuesday over contract negotiations and staffing shortages. They say the city is not dedicating to workers additional revenue generated by Measure M, an increase in a sales tax that voters approved in November.

According to the city's website, the measure's rise in sales tax from 8.5% to 9.25% should generate $10 million annually and help the city mend its $4 million budget deficit through the 2025/2026 fiscal year. Novato has cut city staffing by over 30 positions to manage a growing budget deficit, the city's site said, and one-time COVID-19 federal recovery funding that helped protect essential services has been depleted.

"The city has failed to be transparent about where they are going to be spending the Measure M money," said Ian Lee, an organizer with Service Employees International Union Local 1021, which represents the workers on strike. "The City Council told the community that they would be spending the money on parks, police and potholes and that certainly hasn't shown up during contract negotiations."

City businesses began charging the increased tax April 1, said the city website, and the city began receiving funds in July. The SEIU Local 1021 contract expired June 30.

"One out of five employees has been there for less than a year," said Lee. "It speaks to the severe recruitment and retention crisis that the city is having. It speaks to the city's ability to have competitive wages and benefits compared to other cities."

In a statement Tuesday, the Novato City Council expressed disappointment with the union's decision to go on strike.

"With the support of Measure M, we've offered 11% raises over three years for all SEIU employees, with some receiving up to 24% through equity adjustments -- while maintaining long-term financial sustainability," the City Council statement said. "Despite multiple attempts to meet with SEIU over the past month, SEIU has chosen to prematurely strike instead of lawfully continuing negotiations."

"They've been telling us that we've been valued at just 93% of the median income," said striking Novato city planner David Ayala, meaning that factoring in cost of living, the city has estimated that they should be paying city workers 93% of the median income earned in comparable agencies in other cities in Marin County. "Our membership has swiftly rejected that proposal and has chosen to take further action."

The city said in its statement that police services will not be impacted by the strike. Longer response times can be expected for administrative services, such as permits. Gymnastics classes and camps will be closed through Saturday. The Margaret Todd Senior Center will remain open, as well as the Hamilton Pool. The strike's impact on summer camps and athletic programs are being assessed, and families and teams will be contacted directly.