Novato teen dies after car crash, 3 others injured

A teenager who suffered head trauma after a weekend crash in Novato has died of his injuries.

Zach Wilhelm, 17, was one of four teens in a Honda Pilot that crashed into a tree Saturday night along Novato Boulevard near Stafford Lake, according to Marin Independent Journal.

Wilhelm died Sunday at the hospital. Another passenger was hospitalized with major brain injuries from the crash. The driver and the third passenger suffered minor injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

"No words can express the sorrow and depth of this tragedy, and as we search for ways to comfort and support Karen, Doug, and Grant," said Sabrina Ciolino, friend of the Wilhelms who organized a gofundme.

Police are still investigating why the driver veered off the road, but the preliminary investigation found no evidence that intoxication was a factor.

Wilhelm was a student at San Marin High School. A campus vigil was organized on Monday evening.

The Novato Unified School District is in its mid-winter break this week. The school district was working to arrange support services for students and faculty in case they are needed when classes resume Monday.

In a Facebook post NUSD Superintendent, Jan La Torre-Derby, asked the community for prayers and support for the four students and their families.

"We must join together as a community as we experience this tragic event," said La Torre-Derby. "As we grieve the loss of a young life and embrace those who remain, we do so with a depth of love and compassion for those grieving this tremendous loss."