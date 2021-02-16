Nursing home COVID rates drop in Marin County following vaccinations

A multi-agency campaign to provide vaccinations at nursing homes in Marin County over the past two months has helped dramatically cut COVID-19 infection rates of residents and staff.

Public and private health officials said infection rates dropped 10-fold after residents received second doses in January.

For the current month, the number of active cases in nursing homes countywide is four, compared to the monthly average of 60 cases reported through January.

No facility in the county currently has any outbreaks, according to a statement released Monday by Marin County.

"This is one of our earliest and most highly vaccinated groups, and we're seeing clear signs of protection," said Dr. Matt Willis, Marin County Public Health Officer. "The vaccine is already saving lives on Marin."

Leading up to the rollout of vaccinations, 85 percent of COVID-19 deaths in the county were linked to cases within long-term care facility settings, officials said. Nearly one in five residents who was infected died.

In Marin County, 68 percent of residents over age 75 have been vaccinated, as have 45 percent of the population above age 65, county officials said.

The county has a website with more information about the vaccination process at https://coronavirus.marinhhs.org/vaccine.