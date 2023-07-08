NYC scooter shooter: Elderly man killed, 3 others 'randomly' hurt

One person is dead and multiple others were hurt Saturday after the New York Police Department said a man on a scooter went on a "random" shooting spree throughout Queens.

A 25-year-old man has since been taken into custody in connection with the shooting.

Police hadn’t released details of the victims yet except to say the person that was killed was an 87-year-old man.

Surveillance video captured the moment the suspect made a U-turn on Jamaica Avenue and 109th Street and appeared to target a person walking in the opposite direction before shooting.

The disturbing moments happened around 11:30 a.m. and spanned several blocks near Jamaica Avenue in Richmond Hill.

Shortly after 1 p.m., police spotted the person on the wanted scooter and took him into custody without incident.

Police said later on Saturday that there were five separate scenes and the shootings appeared to be random.

The window of a beauty store near one of the shootings was completely shattered. One man working across the street at a supermarket said he saw one of the victims fall to the ground.

Jamaica Avenue is a popular and busy street for businesses and pedestrians.

NYPD counterterrorism was blocking off several streets to traffic still in the late hours of the afternoon.