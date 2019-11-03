NYPD: Man caught on video beating 67-year-old victim in elevator

The NYPD is searching for a man that was caught on video seemingly randomly attacking a 67-year-old man in the Bronx.

The attack happened on November 1, inside of an apartment building near Southern Boulevard and East 187th Street. Authorities say the victim boarded the elevator just after the suspect and when the doors closed, the suspect began punching the victim until he fell to the floor.

The suspect ran away, getting into a dark-colored minivan that took off eastbound on East 187th Street.

The victim suffered lacerations to his face and was taken to the James J. Peters VA Medical Center in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

