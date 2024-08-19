Oakland: 1 pedestrian killed, another injured in car collision

One pedestrian was killed and another was injured and hospitalized in a car collision at 71st and International Boulevard in Oakland on Monday evening, officials say.

The collision was reported at around 6:38 p.m.

The Alameda County Coroner was seen removing one body from the road.

The Oakland Fire Department confirmed the death and that the other victim was rushed to Highland Hospital. The fire department confirmed there was a second collision at 84th and International Blvd.

A four-door red vehicle crashed into a tree in the median and at least one parked car before it came to a stop.

The Oakland Police Department have not yet been able to confirm the details of either of these collisions.

A witness at the scene said he heard a loud crash after 6 p.m. while he was inside a nearby liquor store.

He said he came out and saw a red car speeding away. He said he also saw two victims lying on the ground. A crowd was gathered at the scene of the crash.

The intersection is full of small businesses. Those businesses may have surveillance video of the crash.

This is a developing story.