Oakland: 3 shootings leave 4 dead in nearly 11 hours

It was an especially tragic day in Oakland on Wednesday when four people were killed in three separate shootings in a time span of nearly 11 hours.

This brings the total number of homicides this year to 57, compared to 62 at the same point in 2022.

In the most recent, a person was found shot to death just before noon in the 2100 block of 106th Avenue. Citizen App reports the man was found in his car, though police did not immediately confirm that. A swarm of police officers was seen from an aerial vantage point in the neighborhood.

Seven hours earlier, police found a victim had been shot to death about 5 a.m. in the 1200 block of 18th Avenue at International Boulevard. Yellow tape and evidence markers were put up in the area near Turbo Tires.

A short time later, another victim arrived at a hospital with a gunshot wound, according to police spokeswoman Rosalia Lopez.

And early in the morning, a man and a woman were found shot to death in a home in the 1100 block of 89th Avenue in the Highland neighborhood about 1:30 a.m.

Neighbors said they heard gunshots. Family members appeared to have arrived at the house but did not want to speak publicly.

Homicide investigators have been collecting evidence and picking up pieces to the scene.

Police have not answered any questions yet about motive or arrests in any of the cases.

Mayor Sheng Thao weighed in on the violence, saying that reducing gun violence continues to be a top priority for her.

She said that Oakland has already returned foot patrols to many neighborhoods and will be adding more officers in the near future.

In addition, Oakland is working to expand MACRO during the daytime hours and leaders are doing a comprehensive review of the Ceasefire strategy.

"I understand the impact of this on people and families personally," Thao said in a statement. "And I don’t want another mother to have to bury her son, for another father to be permanently disabled, or for our neighborhood residents to be on edge constantly because of nightly shootings. I want better than that for Oakland, and we deserve better.

A person was found shot to death in the 2100 block of 106th Avenue in Oakland. July 16, 2023 Expand

A person was killed on 18th Avenue in Oakland. July 19, 2023.

A man and woman were found dead inside a home on 89th Avenue in Oakland. July 19, 2023

A man and woman were killed in a home alone 89th Avenue in Oakland. July 19, 2023