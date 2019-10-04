Oakland activists want traffic changes after mother, kindergartner killed in two car accidents

Two Friday rallies are planned at an Oakland elementary school, where activists are calling for drivers to be more careful.

Flowers and candles mark the intersection outside Garfield Elementary at 22nd Avenue and Foothill where a Huong Thi Truong was walking with her 4-year-old niece in a crosswalk, when she was struck and killed in a hit and run on Tuesday. Her niece, a preschooler, was taken to the hospital.

The accident happened blocks away from where Angel Garcia, a kindergartner, was hit and killed while he walked with his mother six months ago.

Community members are urging drivers to slow down, and be careful.

"Our entire community feels the impact," Garfield Elementary principal Alicia Arenas said. "This is not the first accident that has happened at this intersection."

Organizers say Foothill is notorious for reckless drivers.

They want to see changes, like more lights, and school zone signs.

"We need a designated turning signal," Arenas said. "We need drivers to slow down. We need more visibility that this is a school zone."

