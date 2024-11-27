Oakland airport workers call on airlines, Port of Oakland to show thanks with wage raises

Union workers at Oakland International Airport held a rally outside the terminals saying they are hoping the Port of Oakland, airlines and their contractors will show their thanks for employees' work by negotiating higher wages and offering health care options.

The airport says an estimated 340,000 passengers are expected this Thanksgiving week.

"The airport hasn't been bad, the luggage came right out, so no complaints," said Leslie Blake, a passenger who was there with her grandchildren, "I think they're all entitled to a wage so that they can live in this community."

The union workers held signs and even had one union leader dressed up in costume as a talking turkey, with a message for the airlines.

"Southwest, don't be a turkey. We deserve dignity. It's Thanksgiving, but we have workers inside this building who make the legal minimum," said Sanjay Garla, first VP of the SEIU United Service Workers West.

The SEIU-USWW says it represents about 70 union workers at Oakland Airport.

"Right now, the airlines contract for services and there are hundreds and hundreds of workers, working as cabin cleaners, as baggage attendants, wheelchair attendants, and they can't make it in Oakland," Garla said.

Juana Ramirez is one of the airplane cabin cleaners, who says she's been cleaning airplane cabins for five years and earns $21 an hour. She says she can't afford health care.

"I can't pay for the rent, the food, the baby," Ramirez said.

Marta Chavez has been a cabin cleaner for 25 years. Chavez says she can't support her family of five, on her $23 hourly wage.

The Port Of Oakland is planning a renovation project to modernize the airport. Terminal 1 dates back to the 1960s and Terminal 2 dates back to the 1980s. The union says that could bring up to 1,000 new construction and airport jobs.

The union wants the Port Of Oakland board to do what San Francisco has done, and set mandatory minimum wages for airport workers.

"A cabin cleaner in San Francisco, on average at minimum, makes at least $10-plus more than a cabin cleaner here in Oakland, even if they work for the same company," Garla said.

The Port Of Oakland sent KTVU a statement that says in part, "While the airport hears their concerns, we also recognize that this issue is between airlines and their contracted employees. We are working with our law enforcement partners to ensure that airport operations remain uninterrupted for Thanksgiving holiday travelers."

KTVU reached out to Southwest Airlines and the G2 staffing contractor but has not heard back from them.

