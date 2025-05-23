Oakland Amber Alert suspects charged with kidnapping and assault

Several family members of a child who was abducted in Oakland this week are now facing charges by the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.

Charges filed

What we know:

The D.A.'s office on Friday filed kidnapping and assault charges against the child's parents, Andrew Coleman and Tamira Claggion, as well as the child's maternal grandmother, Chalita West.

The backstory:

The abduction on Tuesday triggered an Amber Alert in three Bay Area counties.

The child's paternal grandmother, Alica Benjamin, told KTVU on Tuesday that she has temporary custody of the two-year-old victim of this alleged kidnapping due to domestic violence between the child's parents.

Authorities said the parents and maternal grandmother took the child by force and assaulted Benjamin with a gun and knife.

The child was found safe at around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.