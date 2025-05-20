Amber Alert issued for 2-year-old taken out of Oakland

The California Highway Patrol issued an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a 2-year-old girl who was abducted in Oakland.

CHP says the victim, Amira Coleman, was taken on May 20 at around 12:36 p.m. at 39th and Adeline streets. The Amber Alert was issued on behalf of the Oakland Police Department.

Officials said the suspects should be considered armed and dangerous.

The little girl is 60 lbs, 1'5" with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink top.

The suspects are 26-year-old Andrew Coleman and Tamira Claggion. Coleman is 6'0", 200 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Claggion is 24-years old. She is 5'11", 175 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a pink dress and gray shoes.

The alert was issued in Alameda, Contra Costa and San Francisco counties indicating the victim is believed to be in imminent danger.

This is a developing story.