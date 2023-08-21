Oakland A's choose team of firms to manage construction of new Las Vegas ballpark

The Oakland Athletics have chosen a pair of companies to manage the construction of the team's proposed $1.5 billion, 30,000 seat ballpark in Las Vegas following talks that have essentially ended with officials in Oakland, the A's announced Monday.

Mortensen and McCarthy Building Companies will manage all construction-related activities for a ballpark when the Las Vegas Stadium Authority approves the hiring of the two firms.

The two companies were no strangers to the process of building a Vegas complex for a transplanted Oakland sports team. The firms managed the construction of Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas for the former Oakland Raiders.

In a statement, the firms said, "The Mortenson | McCarthy Joint Venture has an established track record in the Las Vegas community. The companies completed construction of the Raiders’ Allegiant Stadium in July 2020, delivering the project on time, within budget, and exceeding all community benefit goals."

The Las Vegas Stadium Authority did not immediately responded to KTVU's request for information on when it might consider final approval of the A's hiring of the two firms.

Oakland A's President Dave Kaval called the companies the best in their field.

"The Raiders project was a model of tremendous success, including a 31-month-long construction schedule, industry-leading workforce diversity that exceeded local, small, and women and minority-owned business goals, and establishing new benchmarks in sports construction for Southern Nevada. We’re thrilled to partner with them on this important phase of the project," Kaval was quoted in the firms' statement.

If the Oakland A's leave their hometown, they will join the Raiders and the Golden State Warriors who left for Las Vegas and San Francisco. There has been a push in Oakland to bring a Women's National Basketball Association team to the city.

