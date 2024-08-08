Oakland A's sell out final home game at Coliseum

The Brief The Oakland Athletics' final game at the Coliseum on Sept. 26 is sold-out. The team still has tickets available for other games during its final homestand at the Coliseum, which begins Sept. 20. The A's are relocating to Sacramento for the 2025-27 season ahead of their move to Las Vegas.



The Oakland Athletics are preparing to say farewell to the Coliseum after 57 seasons, with their final game at the ballpark in September.

The A's will play against the Texas Rangers on Sept. 26 in a sold-out event, according to the MLB.

The Athletics kick off their last homestand at the Coliseum on Sept. 20, with some tickets priced at $2 and $10 still available, while seats for the team's last game in Oakland have been snapped up.

The A's first face the New York Yankees before they meet the Rangers during this last stretch at their longtime home.

Beginning with the 2025 season and running through 2027, the A's will relocate to Sacramento, where Sutter Health Park will serve as their temporary home before they move to Las Vegas for the 2028 season.