Oakland A's future could be determined by critical city council vote

The future of the Oakland A's could come down to a critical city council vote Tuesday morning.

Several disagreements over the terms for building a new multi-billion dollar waterfront stadium have drawn out negotiations. Oakland City Council is set to meet at 9 a.m.

The meeting could determine if we will one day see a $12 ballpark along the Oakland estuary at Howard Terminal. Or, will the Oakland A's become the Las Vegas A's?

City leaders are set to vote on the non-binding term sheet — the basic financial framework for building the A's a new ballpark in Oakland. City staff have recommended city leaders approve that deal, but there are some major sticking points.

The 35,000 seat ballpark would be privately financed by the A's in the amount of $1 billion. However, the team does not want to pay directly for affordable housing, usually a requirement for a major development of this stature.

The A's have said instead of paying directly for some of the infrastructure and development costs, they would instead create tax districts that the city could tap into in the future.

As recently as Monday night, A's President Dave Kaval said those sticking points were still being discussed.

"We're continuing to negotiate, we're remaining hopeful that there will be a positive vote on our proposal or something that is a very close derivative of that, but we're unsure of what's going to happen," Kaval told KTVU.

"Here we are again. Raiders gone. Warriors are gone," lamented A's fan Marcelino Montoya. "If the A's leave, it's going to be a tough thing for this community to handle."

Oakland has lost its other two major league sports teams in the past few years.

Fans at Monday night's A's game at the Coliseum were noticeably nervous about the vote and the team's future in Oakland. Ironically, the team's slogan has been "Rooted in Oakland."

Several community groups, environmental organizations, labor groups and representatives from the Port of Oakland gathered Monday to protest the building of a new stadium. They are pushing for a no vote and claim the new stadium would create a traffic nightmare.

A member of Sierra Club of Alameda County said the site one of the most toxic in the East Bay. Other protesters said they did not want to foot the bill by paying for the stadium's taxes.

Advertisement

You can log in to the virtual city council meeting, which will be open for public comment starting at 9 a.m. here.