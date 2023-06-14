Oakland A's move to Vegas clears major hurdle with Nevada state legislature

article

The Nevada State Assembly has passed a new version of a bill to provide $380 million in public funding for a ballpark for the Oakland Athletics.

The public funds would be used toward a $1.5 billion stadium for the A's on the Las Vegas Strip.

The Nevada Independent reports some additional amendments were approved.

Those amendments are focused on boosting community support, such as youth sports clinics and money for low-income housing.

Lawmakers spoke out in support of the measure, which they say would bring big financial benefits to the state of Nevada.

One lawmaker said it was something all Nevadans can take part in and that they proudly support the bill.

Once the bill's amendments are reconciled by the State Senate, which is expected Wednesday night, it will go to Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo to sign.