Oakland A's president tweet from Vegas garners mixed reaction

By KTVU staff
Published 
Sports
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland A's president Dave Kaval tweeted from Vegas. And it got a lot of reaction.

LAS VEGAS - Oakland A's president Dave Laval was in Las Vegas on Monday, on a fact-finding tour to scope out a new stadium for the team if he can't strike a deal with the city of Oakland.

He was also at the Vegas Golden Knight playoff game, tweeting a video from the stands. 

His tweet garnered a lot of reaction, including people in Las Vegas who want to see the team move there and A's fans who are upset a stadium deal in Oakland hasn't happened yet.