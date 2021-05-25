Oakland A's president tweet from Vegas garners mixed reaction

Oakland A's president Dave Laval was in Las Vegas on Monday, on a fact-finding tour to scope out a new stadium for the team if he can't strike a deal with the city of Oakland.

He was also at the Vegas Golden Knight playoff game, tweeting a video from the stands.

His tweet garnered a lot of reaction, including people in Las Vegas who want to see the team move there and A's fans who are upset a stadium deal in Oakland hasn't happened yet.