Oakland A's vote could determine fate of ballpark -- or not

We may know whether the Oakland A's will get its wishes for a new ball park at Jack London Square on Tuesday, as the Alameda County supervisors are set to make a crucial decision for the Major League team.

The vote could determine whether the team stays in Oakland or moves to Los Vegas.

And then, there is the possibility that nothing happens at all and the saga will continue.



It's no secret the current stadium at the Oakland Coliseum is much too old to support the MLB team.

That's why the A's are asking for a new waterfront park at the Howard Terminal in Jack London Square.

At the meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors are set to talk about a resolution where the county would contribute future tax revenues to help pay for the infrastructure around stadium; a commitment set for the next 45 years.

A vote for that resolution, however, is not guaranteed to happen. And the vote is not legally binding if it passes.

The constant unclear answer for a path forward is leaving baseball leaders, including MLB Commissioner Ron Manfred thinking Oakland is in jeopardy.

"We need to find new ball parks in those two cities, or particularly in the case of Oakland, we have to open the opportunity to explore other locations," Manfred said about two weeks ago. "Just because it's dragged on so long and frankly, we're not sure we see a path to success in terms of getting something built in Oakland.

Mayor Libby Schaaf is in support of the Howard Terminal proposal, but has said the city would need county cooperation for it to work.

Oakland A's leaders have been very clear – even launching a campaign saying Howard Terminal or bust.

Team president Dave Kaval has made a number of trips to Vegas to talk about a future there.

At the same time, there is a protest against the proposal scheduled for Tuesday against the proposal at the Port of Oakland.

Labor unions representing about 80,000 employees say the money going into the stadium would raise a number of costs and taxes, kill jobs, and force working class citizens in Oakland out of the city.