Despite dramatic drop in attendance, Oakland A's raise season ticket prices for 2022

Oakland Athletics season ticket holders will have to pay nearly double for their seats next season.

The San Francisco Chronicle cites one example, saying the cost of a 24-game ticket plan for seats in the left field bleachers will jump from $456 to $800.

The price hike has caught many Athletics fans off guard, particularly because the team is leaving the Bay Area for Las Vegas.

The A's attendance figures show fans aren't coming to games like they used to. This can be largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.

