Oakland Ballers pitcher Reed Butz a real-life hero

The Brief Reed Butz rescued two truck drivers eight years ago in Illinois. He has more than 100 strikeouts in two seasons with the Oakland Ballers. Butz said he's impressed with the City of Oakland's support.



Whether it's getting out of a jam when the bases are loaded or striking someone out, Oakland Ballers starting pitcher Reed Butz has been finding ways to come through in the clutch.

In two seasons combined, he has more than 100 strikeouts. Butz said making plays isn't even his best quality when it comes to being a teammate.

"I'm a very caring person, and I reach out to my guys anytime to pick them up, and they would do the same for me. It's kind of expected, and that's how I've always been my whole life, and not everybody is like that, and that's perfectly fine" said Butz.

The backstory:

Butz's care for others isn't limited to his teammates. He saved lives eight years ago in his home state of Illinois when he used a bat to smash the windshield of a semi-truck 20 to 30 times to rescue people trapped inside.

"Well, you have a semi that's taken over three lanes on the highway, and you get around, and you don't see anybody doing anything, and you see one person trying to help. I just pulled over to see what was going on and realized there were still people trapped inside and just the instinct in me wanting to help someone out," Butz recalled.

Butz isn't surprised that the Ballers will be in the playoffs for back-to-back seasons. He's more impressed with the city of Oakland's support for their team.

"I love it out here. The Bay Area grew on me quickly," he said. "You see a city get a lot ripped out of their heart, and they have a lot of love to give, but that's probably the biggest thing I love about this place."