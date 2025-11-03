Oakland Ballet Company turns 60, reminding city why the arts matter

The Oakland Ballet Company marked its 60th anniversary this past weekend with a dazzling performance at the Paramount Theatre, a celebration of six decades of artistry, education, and community connection.

The milestone drew recognition from Oakland Mayor Barbara Lee and State Senator Jesse Arreguín, honoring the company’s enduring contributions to the city’s cultural landscape.

Reflecting on the company’s journey, artistic director Graham Lustig told KTVU that it has been an incredible six decades of dance, serving the community in countless ways — from local students to professional dancers and the many artists whose work the company represents.

He noted that the organization provides employment to thousands of people and continues to find joy in performing and sharing its art with the community.

The anniversary performance opened with Act I: Legacy, featuring highlights from OBC’s repertoire spanning the 1960s to today.

Act II: Luna Mexicana paid tribute to Día de los Muertos, blending dance, music, costumes, and candlelight. The program included guest performances by Ballet Folklórico México Danza and Mariachi Mexicanísimo, celebrating family, heritage, and the vibrancy of Oakland’s diverse community.

Founded in 1965 by Ronn Guidi, the Oakland Ballet Company quickly gained international acclaim for its innovative programming.

After Guidi’s retirement, the company faced the same challenges that have affected many Oakland arts organizations — financial setbacks, shifting priorities, and the broader struggle to sustain local culture. Under Lustig’s leadership, OBC continues to revive iconic works while fostering new voices in dance.

In recent years, funding has become a growing concern. With proposed cuts to the National Endowment for the Arts by the Trump administration, reduced state funding, and Oakland’s decision to eliminate cultural funding in its 2026–2027 budgets, local arts organizations are fighting to survive.

Lustig explained that the company, along with many of its peers, is struggling to keep programs alive.

He said that the city’s decision to withdraw preapproved funding has had a real impact and that the ballet company is working to galvanize community support and advocate for renewed arts investment.

Keeping arts programs alive, he emphasized, is essential to ensuring that young people continue to have access to creative opportunities. He also noted that public support through ticket sales and local advocacy is vital to sustaining the company’s work.

As Oakland Ballet Company celebrates its 60th year, its message remains clear: the arts matter, and Oakland’s support keeps them alive.

The company’s next opportunity for the community to experience its artistry and help support its mission will be The Nutcracker at the Paramount Theatre on December 20 and 21 at 1 p.m.

The beloved holiday tradition brings the story of Marie and the Nutcracker Prince to life with magnificent scenery, imaginative costumes, and Tchaikovsky’s score performed by the Oakland Symphony and the Piedmont East Bay Children’s Choir.

