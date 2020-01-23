Oakland bans landlords from conducting criminal background checks on potential renters

Landlords in Oakland are now banned from asking potential tenants about their criminal history after a unanimous vote by city council.

City leaders agreed to advance the "Fair Chance Housing Ordinance" which prohibits landlords from rejecting a prospective tenant from an apartment because of a criminal conviction.

The ordinance does not apply to in-law units, single-family homes, duplexes, and triplexes.

Berkeley City Council is also expected to vote on a similar measure next month.