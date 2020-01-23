Expand / Collapse search

Oakland bans landlords from conducting criminal background checks on potential renters

By KTVU Staff
Oakland City Council unanimously gave preliminary approval of the Fair Chance Housing Ordinance.

OAKLAND, Calif. (KTVU) - Landlords in Oakland are now banned from asking potential tenants about their criminal history after a unanimous vote by city council. 

City leaders agreed to advance the "Fair Chance Housing Ordinance" which prohibits landlords from rejecting a prospective tenant from an apartment because of a criminal conviction.

The ordinance does not apply to in-law units, single-family homes, duplexes, and triplexes. 

Berkeley City Council is also expected to vote on a similar measure next month. 