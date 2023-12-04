BBQ joint's truck stolen at Bay Area brewery that's closing due to crime

article

A small business owner in Oakland was dealt a major blow just over two months after opening.

Chef Jason Lewis said that the Chevy S-10 pickup, which he'd just bought on Nov. 30 for his mobile Smokeland Barbecue business was stolen the next day while he was selling burgers at an Oakland brewery.

"It sucks," Lewis said.

The pickup, including equipment and $500 worth of hamburgers, was stolen from outside of Ale Industries on E. 10th Street in the Fruitvale neighborhood. The truck — which he bought for $3,000 — was taken after Lewis loaded it up and went inside to say goodnight to the staff.

"It's part of being in Oakland," Lewis told KTVU.

Lewis is hoping someone will recognize his 2001, white, long bed, Chevy S-10, with black wheels, tinted windows, and a noticeable dent on the passenger side of the bed. The truck's California license plate number, which was likely removed, is 13637M3.

Chevy S-10 stolen from Smokeland Barbecue in Oakland, Dec 1, 2023. (KTVU)

KTVU previously reported that Ale Industries is in the process of closing due to crime.

Lewis is not asking for any handouts and said he will not be setting up a GoFundMe.

He just wants people to go buy his food, so he can recover.

Hamburger from Smokeland Barbecue in Oakland. (KTVU)

Smokeland Barbecue just opened in September and does pop-up events, often outside breweries and wineries, offering slow-smoked meats and sides. Lewis said the meat is locally sourced, from Stemple Creek Ranch in the Marin County town of Tomales.

On December 8, Smokeland Barbecue will be at Oakland United Beerworks from 2 to 10 p.m. and at Brooklyn West Winery from 5 to 9 p.m.