Oakland becomes the first city in the nation with accessible scooters for the disabled

Today Oakland's political leaders made it a priority to show their support for the latest form of disability mobility following the city's adoption of its accessible bicycle program began last year.

As of now, Lime Accessible Scooters, scooters with seats, are available to pre-qualified members throughout Oakland.

The scooters are available to those who have or download the Lime App.

"Today, Oakland decided to be the first city in the nation, the nation, to launch the first adaptive scooter for people with disabilities," said Oakland ADA Programs Manager Ahn Nguyen.

"And today, we are one scooter ride closer to that vision," said Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf.

It's all part of a greater plan. "When we wrote our Scooter Regulation Ordinance in 2018, we specifically included a provision requiring the providing of accessible options for everyone in our community, including scooters that can help people with disabilities," said Oakland City Council President Rebecca Kaplan.

Those with permanent or temporary disabilities who can manage to balance themselves on a seated scooter would include those with walking difficulties, from muscle to hip to knee issues to breathing issues as well as from sprained ankles to broken legs.

"Our team will deliver it to them and the rental is for a 24-hour period. Our team will then come and pick up the vehicle from the user," said Lime Scooters General Manager EV Ellington.

The cost is $16 a day for low income riders, $32 for those above low income levels.

"We have had, in our hearts, to make mobility in Oakland Accessible for everyone; to make it affordable, to make it climate responsible and, what the heck, let's also make it fun," said Mayor Schaaf.

"And, we will continue to, and we look forward to, to continue to come to you with more and more opportunities for people with disabilities," said Oakland Persons With Disabilities Vice-Chair Frank Sperling.

The pre-qualification is made to assure that the rider can handle a scooter, which many disabled people can do.