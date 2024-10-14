East Oakland birthday party shooting leaves 3 hurt

Gunfire broke out at an East Oakland birthday party Saturday night, wounding three, according to police.

The shooting happened in the 8300 block of Bancroft Avenue, where a dispute at a party, thrown for a 17-year-old, escalated to violence.

Officers said there were between 50 and 70 people at the party.

"It appears there was some type of altercation that occurred at this birthday party where individuals left that were involved in that altercation," explained Oakland Police Department Deputy Chief Casey Johnson. "It then appears those individuals then returned with firearms, shooting up that location."

The three victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries. While one victim was found at the party, another was located nearby, and the third victim found their way to the hospital.

Authorities have made no arrests and are still determining the exact number of shooters. They said that at least 30 shots were fired.

"Our investigators are doing their best to reach out to individuals who were there. Also doing canvases to see if there are any videos, or cameras in the area that might have captured the shooting, (of) individuals coming or leaving on foot or in vehicles," said Johnson.

The police department said it remains committed to stemming gun violence, using strategies such as the ceasefire model, street teams, and flock cameras.

"The department has done a really good job of taking a lot of firearms off the streets. We are down about 29% in our aggravated assaults which include our firearm assaults," said Johnson.

Johnson had this message for potential perpetrators: "When you come here to Oakland if you are involved in gun violence it won't be tolerated here in our city."