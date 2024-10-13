Triple-shooting on Oakland street, police say

article

Oakland police are investigating after three people were shot in the same area Saturday night.

The shooting occurred in the 8300 block of Bancroft Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Officers responded to the area where they found one victim with a gunshot wound.

Shortly after, officers were informed about a second gunshot victim located in the 7300 block of Bancroft Avenue, and according to their preliminary investigation, the second victim was actually shot in the 8300 block of Bancroft Avenue.

Both of those victims were taken to a local hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Police were later notified of a third victim who was found at a hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators said they were shot in the same area as the two other victims.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting were not immediately known. It's unclear if the victims know each other.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Oakland police's Felony Assault Unit at (510) 238-3426 or the tip line at 238-7950. Photos and videos can be sent to cidvideos@oaklandca.gov.