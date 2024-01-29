Oakland breaks ground on safety measures along 14th Street

Oakland officials broke ground near City Hall on Monday to break the cycle of traffic deaths along busy 14th Street.

Mayor Sheng Thao joined other city officials in showcasing a $21 million project that will include separated bike lanes and improved pedestrian crossings and upgrades from Lake Merritt through downtown to Brush Street in West Oakland.

"We know that these implementations, not only here on 14th Street, but across the city is going to make a difference and is going to save lives," Thao said.

Councilmember Janani Ramachandran said, "Our cars are undeniably speeding, treating our main roads as parallel highways, and that is unacceptable."

Officials want to avoid deadly tragedies like a crash in 2022 at 14th and Jefferson streets that killed a deaf father of two young sons. The victim was riding his bike when he was killed by a speeding car. The kids weren't hurt but witnessed their father's death.

"Traffic violence is now part of the city of Oakland lexicon, and it is now a priority for us when we talk about community safety," said Council President Nikki Fortunato Bas.

Officials say the safety upgrades will transform downtown - and encourage people to freely enjoy being out and about.

KTVU first reported last week that Kaiser Permanente, Oakland's largest private employer, recently told its employees in downtown Oakland to stay inside for work and lunch, citing crime concerns.

"Yes, things have faltered. There's not as much life and love as there used to be on these streets, but we have the opportunity to rebuild that," Ramachandran said.

Some merchants have voiced concerns that major streets have been reduced to one lane of traffic, which they say have led to drivers using the bus lane and causing crashes like one on International Boulevard that caused serious damage to an auto-body shop.

But Fred Kelley, the city's department of transportation director, told KTVU 14th Street won't have a dedicated bus lane, just one for bikes.

"When we right-size a roadway and we invite more pedestrian and bicycle traffic, actual revenue to the adjacent businesses actually rise," Kelley said.

The city says the project should be completed by fall of 2025.

