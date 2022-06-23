Father killed while biking with his kids in Oakland hit-and-run

Oakland police are investigating a hit-and-run that killed a father who was crossing an intersection with his two children.

The crash happened on June 16, just before 8:30 p.m., at the intersection of 14th Street and Jefferson Street, police said.

Surveillance video provided by the police showed Dmitry Putilov biking with his two children. He was fatally hit by a Black 4-door Infinity traveling at a high speed when he tried to cross the intersection.

The driver did not stop and went westbound towards Interstate 980, officers said.

Police are asking for public assistance to identify the hit-and-run driver and are offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information long to an arrest in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Oakland Police Department Traffic Investigation Unit at (510) 777-8570.