Oakland café closed for coronavirus reopens to manufacture and distribute masks

Café Aduuu’s doors are closed, but the Oakland business was open Sunday, for a good reason, “We just thought about a way to help everybody, we have the means so we should help,” said Veena Bui whose family owns the café.

Bui’s family saved money, bought masks and handed them out to anyone who needed one, “The community allowed us to thrive and make money. We have a little money in our reserve so we’re going to take that and give back,” said Bui.

This comes at a time where six Bay Area counties will require people to cover their faces when going to essential businesses, doing essential work or taking public transportation.

Muangsae Fong was one of many who stopped by the café for a mask.

“We work in a factory, in a warehouse I’m around a lot of people so this is ensuring my safety,” Fong said.

Alameda, Contra Costa, San Francisco, Marin, Sonoma and San Mateo counties will enforce their orders Wednesday, so Café Aduuu’s kind gesture is helping a lot of people in the community.

“We live in a place that’s densely populated we’re so close with each other so one more means of protection,” said Bui.