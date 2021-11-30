Oakland cannabis businesses want to write off private security costs

Oakland cannabis businesses are asking for help following mass thefts at more than two dozen operations the week before Thanksgiving.



Groups of heavily armed robbers ransacked cannabis businesses and fired shots at the police and at security guards.

Because of that, cannabis owners on Monday held a news conference saying they want to be able to write off the costs of private security, and for the city and state to lower repeal certain cannabis taxes.

They also want the return of a cannabis liaison at the Oakland Police Department.

