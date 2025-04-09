Minor arrested in Oakland carjacking

article

The Brief A juvenile was arrested in connection with a carjacking in Oakland. The carjacking happened on Monday in the 1500 block of 33rd Avenue. The suspect was captured after a vehicle associated with the carjacking was spotted by the police department's helicopter.



A minor has been arrested in connection with an Oakland carjacking, police said.

Helicopter spotted vehicle connected to alleged crime

What we know:

On Tuesday afternoon, the Oakland Police Department's helicopter spotted a car wanted in connection with a carjacking that occurred the previous day in the 1500 block of 33rd Avenue.

The helicopter followed the vehicle to the 2100 block of 26th Avenue, where two people exited the car and fled into a nearby home.

Featured article

Patrol officers responded to the area and detained several individuals inside the home.

A boy was taken into custody in connection with the carjacking. Officers executed a search warrant at the home and found a firearm.

Authorities did not provide additional information.