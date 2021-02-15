Oakland Chinatown shop owner intervenes in robbery, fires gunshots at suspect

article

A store owner, who witnessed a robbery outside of their business, opened fire on a suspect in Oakland's Chinatown Monday evening, officials say.

The incident happened at 9th and Franklin streets around just before 6 p.m.

A member of the community told KTVU the store owner saw a thief knock down a woman in her 30s to steal her camera. The store owner intervened. After a struggle, the store owner fired four gunshots.

Oakland police confirmed no one was hit and the suspect got away in a vehicle. The victim with the camera was not seriously hurt.

There was no suspect or vehicle description available.

Advertisement

The area has been the focus of much attention due to a recent crime wave that has seen elderly Asian-Americans being targeted.