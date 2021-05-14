Oakland City Council fires back at A's relocation threat

The Oakland City Council wants the A's and Major League Baseball to forgo exploring relocation possibilities and instead focus on its project proposal for the Howard Terminal ballpark.

The city council said local leaders offered several times to meet with A's leadership regarding how to move the project forward.

Councilmembers said the statement released by the MLB on Tuesday paints a false narrative that the city was delaying or refusing to consider the team's project proposal.

The Oakland City Council said in a statement Friday, "Recently, the A’s leadership decided to change requests, and rather than send forward full completed deal terms for consideration, the A’s announced in the press that instead they were demanding that the Council take a vote on a summary ‘term sheet’ without full details."

The city maintains that is committed to keeping the team in Oakland as they were under the impression that was always the plan.