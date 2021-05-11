MLB tells Oakland A's to start exploring other cities

The Major League Baseball Association has asked the Oakland Athletics to start exploring the possibility of relocating the team.

The league said the A's have run into several obstacles over the past four years as it worked to meet the city's demand for a proposed ballpark at Oakland's Howard Terminal.

"We have instructed the Athletics to begin exploring other markets while they continue to pursue a waterfront ballpark in Oakland," the MLB said in a statement. "The Athletics need a new ballpark to remain competitive, so it is now in our best interest to also consider other markets."

Despite the directive, the team said it remains committed to Oakland and is not abandoning its plan for the proposed 35,000 seat stadium in the city's entertainment district of Jack London Square.

In a letter to fans, Oakland A's President Dave Kaval said, "We believe in our vision we presented for a waterfront ballpark; it is a project that will create jobs, housing, open parks, and countless community benefits for Oakland residents, and it will set the stage for more World Series titles for our fans."

Since 1968, the Oakland Coliseum has been home for the team, situated next to mass transit, providing fans with multiple travel options.

But the MLB says a site is not a "viable option" for the future of baseball.

In November 2018, the A’s announced they settled on the Howard Terminal site for their new ballpark, with picturesque views toward San Francisco, the Bay Bridge and Port of Oakland. The goal had been to open in 2023.

The proposed ballpark is not located near mass transit, making it less accessible to fans. But the A’s and city have said they plan to build a gondola that would go from the waterfront area of ballpark over Interstate 880 to downtown.

Oakland has seen two sports franchises pack up and leave in the last few years, the Warriors and the Raiders, so fans are left to worry if the A's are next.

However the city's Mayor Libby Schaaf said it's evident what the team wants, "the only viable path to keeping the A’s rooted in Oakland is a ballpark on the waterfront."