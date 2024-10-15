Oakland City Council renews ShotSpotter gunshot detection system contract

article

The Oakland City Council on Tuesday renewed the contract for the ShotSpotter gunshot detection system.

The city has used the gunfire detection technology since 2006.

Oakland police wanted to renew the contract for another three years, calling it a valuable tool. However, critics argue that many ShotSpotter alerts turn out to be false alarms and divert resources from actual crimes.

The Oakland Police Department told the council that between 2020 and 2023, ShotSpotter helped officers respond and provide aid to nearly 400 victims hit by gunfire.

"Unreported shootings and homicides cost the city even more money as investigators must work backwards, wasting labor hours attempting to recreate crime scenes that we weren't immediately aware of," said Frederick Shavies, the Oakland Police Department Bureau of Investigations Chief.

According to OPD, ShotSpotter costs roughly $841,000 a year.