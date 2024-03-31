Caught on camera: Oakland clothing shop burglarized on Easter Sunday

A local shop owner is picking up the pieces after they found their store burglarized on the morning of Easter Sunday in Oakland, the owner confirmed to KTVU.

The owners of Taylor Jay Collection arrived at their store on 2355 Broadway to find the front door's glass smashed in.

Video of the store shows glass strewn across the floor. The owners say a rack of samples is gone along with iPads that were used as part of their sales system.

"Really Oakland? On Easter Sunday? Omg my heart is broken and so many things have been stolen!" the owner wrote in the post. "Mayor what are you doing to stop this madness? Our insurance isn’t going to cover this s***… we feel so violated as if business hasn’t already been hard. If anyone else saw this happening please send us a dm."

Video of the burglary shared with KTVU shows a single person breaking down the front door of the store. That person then makes their way through the store, pocketing items on shelves nearby.

The owner goes on to say that business in Oakland has been difficult. Those who wish to donate to the shop can find more information here.

