Blue Bottle and The Weeknd team up for special coffee blend

This could be music to the ears of coffee lovers.

Oakland-based Blue Bottle Coffee is partnering with megastar The Weeknd for a special coffee blend.

The singer, whose real name is Abel Tesfaye, is connecting with his Ethiopian roots with a new coffee called, "Samra Origins" named after his mother.

It's a special blend created by The Weeknd and his mom that features classic notes of fresh fruit and bright florals.

"Named after [The Weeknd's] mother, Samra Origina was created to honor her homeland while supporting Ethiopia's future generations," tweeted Blue Bottle Coffee.

The java company will also donate to a charity to "support lifesaving emergency operations in Ethiopia and other areas around the world."

A limited release of "Samra Origins" will be available starting Tuesday, for $65.