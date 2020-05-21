Oakland declares health emergency for African Americans

The city of Oakland has declared a local health emergency for the city's African-American residents, due to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on their community.



The emergency resolution directs the city administrator to develop a plan to address the health and economic impacts of the coronavirus on people of color in Oakland.

Studies have shown that people of color are infected with COVID-19 at higher rates, largely because many work in high-risk jobs such as public transit, grocery stores, and senior health care.

