Oakland Dimond District shooting leaves 2 injured, 2 arrested

Oakland police said a shooting in the Upper Dimond District Thursday night left two people injured.

Shots were fired around 11:15 p.m. in the 3800 block of Midvale Avenue, police said. Two arrests were made in connection with the shooting, according to officials.

One victim was found at the scene and taken to the hospital in stable condition, police said. A second victim arrived at a different hospital and is also listed in stable condition.

Police arrested a man and woman in connection with the shooting. Both are from Oakland, authorities said.

It's unclear whether the victims knew the suspects.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the OPD at 510-238-3426.