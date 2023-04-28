Person killed in San Francisco shooting

San Francisco police are investigating a shooting that killed one person near Market and 4th streets on Thursday.

Police have not revealed many details about the homicide, but witnesses told KTVU that a security guard shot a teen as she exited a Walgreens.

"She was here with friends…she turns around walking out of the store, and all you hear is two gunshots, ‘boom boom’," said the witness who requested anonymity. "We turn around, she on the floor, bleeding out."

The shooting happened at 6:30 p.m. and one person was detained, police previously said.

The area is a busy part of San Francisco near the Westfield Mall and other shopping destinations.