It's the end of an era for a popular dive bar in Oakland.

The Graduate, located on Claremont Avenue in Rockridge, will pour its last drink on June 30.

It's known for its free popcorn, jukebox and student discounts.

The bar posted a photo on Facebook this week to make the announcement.

Owner Javad Parsa said he's been in business for 27 years and it's just time for him to close down and retire.

It's unclear what will go in its place.