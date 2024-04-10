Colonial Donuts on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland has been robbed for the fourth time in less than a year.

The latest holdup happened just before 6 a.m. March 1. Three young men in hoodies - one armed with a golf club - went into the shop and stole a cash register and a computer.

The family that owns the shop was hesitant to share information because of the previous holdups.

"I feel like a broken record if I keep publicizing that we got robbed again," said a woman whose parents have owned the shop for four decades.

The same shop was robbed twice in December and in June. The family also owns Colonial Donuts in Oakland's Montclair District.

After the December thefts, loyal customers showed up for a rally in support of the popular shop.

