Colonial Donuts in Oakland robbed again, owners lash out at city leadership

Colonial Donuts on Lakeshore Avenue in Oakland was robbed again.

A woman whose family owns the 24-hour shop said the robbery was reported Sunday about 7 p.m. – the second such robbery this year.

The donut shop was robbed at gunpoint in June, when loyal customers showed up in large numbers in an attempt to buy out their sweet inventory to make up for what was lost.

She said no one was injured but she lamented the "rampant crime" in the city and blamed the city's failed leadership in addressing the problem.

Oakland Mayor Sheng Thao announced the re-establishment of police foot patrols along Lakeshore Avenue in September.

The city has yet to provide data to show whether these officers walking the beat are effective.