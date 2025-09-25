The Brief Oakland police are searching for a DoorDash driver who allegedly struck a woman and her dog in a crosswalk in Upper Rockridge on Sept. 19 before fleeing. Surveillance video shows the Toyota Prius running a stop sign, and striking the victim, Angela Mao Uzgil, and her dog. Mao Uzgil suffered a concussion and a broken fibula.



Authorities say a DoorDash driver struck a woman and her dog in Oakland’s Upper Rockridge neighborhood before fleeing the scene.

The Sept. 19 hit-and-run happened at Hermosa and Florence avenues.

Oakland police believe the driver had just completed a nearby delivery when the Toyota Prius ran a stop sign and hit the pair in a marked crosswalk, according to surveillance video.

Driver fled after brief stop

What we know:

Neighbors rushed to help and called 911. The driver briefly stopped, opened and shut the car door, and then sped away. A second camera captured the Prius going over a speed bump at a high rate of speed.

The suspect remains at large.

Victim recovering from injuries

What they're saying:

The victim, Angela Mao Uzgil, was taken to Highland Hospital’s trauma center and later released.

"I suffered a concussion and a broken fibula. Got some scrapes and bruises... but it's coming back to me how scary it actually was," Mao Uzgil said.

She said she walks her dog, Marlowe, on that route three times a day.

Featured article

"I saw the white Prius coming down the road, but I thought he saw us. We were already in the middle of the road. Next thing I know... I blacked out," she said. "I'm still shocked that he drove away. I think it's very careless."

Her husband, Besim Uzgil, said the driver showed no compassion.

"My wife is such a sweet, loving person, and so is our dog. It just felt so heartless that she could be left there like that," he said.

Neighbors told KTVU that drivers often speed through the intersection and ignore stop signs, despite recent city efforts to improve visibility with new signage.