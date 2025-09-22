Oakland woman struck by hit-and-run driver while walking dog

The Brief Woman walking dog suffered concussion and fractured fibula after being hit in a crosswalk. Neighbors say drivers routinely ignore stop signs at the intersection.



A woman walking her dog in Oakland’s Upper Rockridge neighborhood was injured after a hit-and-run collision that was caught on surveillance video. It's prompting concerns from neighbors about traffic safety in the area.

Video shows a white Prius running a stop sign and hitting the woman as she crossed the street in a marked crosswalk with her dog. The crash happened just after 6 p.m. Friday near Hermosa and Florence Avenues.

Neighbors rushed to help the woman and called 911. The driver briefly stopped, opened and shut the car door, and then sped away. A second camera captured the Prius going over a speed bump at a high rate of speed.

Angela Mao Uzgil, the victim, spoke to KTVU after being released from Highland Hospital’s trauma center.

"I suffered a concussion and a broken fibula. Got some scrapes and bruises... but it's coming back to me how scary it actually was," Mao Uzgil said.

She said she walks her dog Marlowe on that route three times a day.

"We’re always extra aware of our surroundings. I saw the white Prius coming down the road, but I thought he saw us. We were already in the middle of the road. Next thing I know... I blacked out," she said. "I'm still shocked that he drove away. I think it's very careless."

Angela Mao Uzgil was struck by a hit-and-run driver in Oakland.

Neighborhood frustration over traffic safety

Besim Uzgil, her husband, said the driver showed no compassion.

"My wife is such a sweet, loving person and so is our dog. It just felt so heartless that she could be left there like that," he said.

Residents in the Upper Rockridge neighborhood told KTVU that drivers regularly speed through the intersection and ignore stop signs, despite recent city efforts to improve visibility by adding signage.

"This is kind of a cut-through street. It’s a bus line... people won’t necessarily stop," said Eric Steiner, a neighbor.

"I'm very cautious about crossing the street. I wait for the cars to go by, even in a crosswalk," added Danielle King, who also lives nearby.

The couple said they’re grateful to Oakland police for their quick response, the EMT who cared for Angela, and the trauma team at Highland Hospital. They hope the city adds more speed bumps at that intersection to prevent another crash.

As of Sunday night, OPD had not responded to KTVU’s request for comment or an update on the case.