Oakland empanada business owner frustrated with crime, homelessness

article

An Oakland business owner who makes Argentinian empanadas is frustrated with a lack of support from the city after he says he has faced two break-ins over the past year.

Now he's struggling with a new challenge brought on by homelessness in the area.

Javier Sandes. the owner of Javis Empanadas, told KTVU that an unhorsed woman has built an encampment outside his business, Javi's Cooking, on Market Street.

He said that pleas to the city and the mayor's office have gone unheard. He posted a video to Instagram on Wednesday asking for help.

His video shows a person with a pile of things, including a tent and a large tarp on the sidewalk in front of his business. He also filmed the parklet outside his restaurant, which has been vandalized with grafitti and broken windows.

Sandes said he has called both 911 and 311, reporting this to the city, but he's heard nothing. In fact, the city even charged him and "excess litter fee."

Sandes appealed that fee, which the city has since waived.

He said Mayor Sheng Thao introduced herself to business owners in the area when she took office, and encouraged them to reach out to her.

"I chatted with her for like half an hour," Sandes said on Thursday. "It was great. But after that, I haven't seen her around. I've been emailing her, texting her, [sending her] videos about the issues that we've been having here in West Oakland, and I have no answer. Unfortunately, it's disappointing."

The scene outside Javi's Cooking on Market Street in Oakland. Photo: Estefany Mendez Expand

He and his employees have been dealing with this situation for over a week.

Sandes said the unhoused woman often relieves herself on the sidewalk, just feet from where his customers enter. He says things escalated last week.

"She actually pulled the knife to me and my staff last Friday," he said. "That's the first time I called the police. They came. Didn't do much. The police was here five times so far."

He also said the woman has brought an excess amount of trash and left it near his property. His customers have also reported being yelled at by the woman, or berated if they don't give her any cash. He hopes local leaders will do more for businesses like his.

"Yes, my message is that it's not only me," Sandes said. "It's happening all over the East Bay, San Francisco, even. But Oakland is very affected by it. We've noticed a decrease in businesses. Businesses are closing down every day in Oakland."