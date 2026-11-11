Oakland extends data center moratorium for one year

The Brief The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend the city’s moratorium on data centers so it remains in place for a full year. The moratorium had originally been established for 45 days and was slated to expire next week.



The Oakland City Council on Tuesday voted unanimously to extend the city’s moratorium on data centers so it remains in place for a full year.

Extending data center moratorium

Why you should care:

The moratorium had originally been established for 45 days and was slated to expire next week. Following the council's vote, the pause on approvals for new artificial intelligence data center projects will now run until next October.

City leaders say the yearlong pause allows time to study data centers, evaluate their effects, and potentially craft new regulations.

While the rapid expansion of AI has driven demand for large data centers to house high-density computing systems, experts note the full impacts remain unclear regarding local economies, the environment, noise pollution, air quality, and living costs driven by high water and electricity consumption.

Oakland has already received requests from companies seeking to build data centers locally, including one developer discussing plans to install a facility inside a downtown office building. Those proposals are now on hold.

FILE ART - A man speaks against data centers in Oakland.

Residents speak out

What they're saying:

At the meeting, members of the West Oakland group Care 4 Community Action spoke out against the facilities, stating their survey of more than 400 residents found approximately 73% supported a full ban.

"I want to know how much water and electricity these facilities will consume and how will they affect Oakland residents," said Jasmine, an Oakland resident who spoke during public comment. "I’m concerned about the impact of our utility bills, our environment, our air quality, public health, the resources our neighbors depend on. Our communities are already dealing with rising costs, housing insecurity, environmental pollution and underinvestment. We cannot afford to take on additional investments for private corporation’s profit."

Another community member told the council that developments should "benefit the people who live here, not come at their expense."

"I’m asking the council to listen to the residents of West Oakland, respect the concerns we’ve heard at thousands of doors and extend the moratorium long enough to get real answers, because 45 days is not enough time to make decisions that could affect this community for generations," the man said.

The decision in Oakland comes as similar moratoriums are being adopted across the Bay Area and nationwide, amid vocal local concern.