Oakland families gather to remember murdered loved ones

By KTVU staff
Published 
News
KTVU FOX 2

Families of murder victims gather in Oakland

Families who lost loved ones gathered in Oakland to remember the victims lost in tragedy. They say it's time to address recent surge in violence in the city.

OAKLAND, Calif. - Oakland police say 113 people have been killed in the city so far this year.

Families who have lost loved ones to this violence say it's time for the killings to stop. 

They gathered on Wednesday to remember and address the tragedies happening in Oakland.

"The majority of our citizens are great people, are hardworking people, we just have a few bad apples causing all mayhem, murder and violence," said Donald Lacy who spoke at the gathering.

Lacy created the Love Life Foundation after his 16-year old daughter was shot and killed across the street from McClymonds High School in 1997.

Oakland police officers were also present at the event to show support and help families get justice. 

"It's time to take back Oakland," continued Lacy. "The violence needs to stop."

