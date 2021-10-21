Oakland families gather to remember murdered loved ones

Oakland police say 113 people have been killed in the city so far this year.

Families who have lost loved ones to this violence say it's time for the killings to stop.

They gathered on Wednesday to remember and address the tragedies happening in Oakland.

"The majority of our citizens are great people, are hardworking people, we just have a few bad apples causing all mayhem, murder and violence," said Donald Lacy who spoke at the gathering.

Lacy created the Love Life Foundation after his 16-year old daughter was shot and killed across the street from McClymonds High School in 1997.

Oakland police officers were also present at the event to show support and help families get justice.

"It's time to take back Oakland," continued Lacy. "The violence needs to stop."

