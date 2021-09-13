Oakland family lucky to be alive are struck by alleged drunk driver

Keren Martinez said she's in pain, but counting her blessings after her minivan was broadsided by a speeding, drunk driver in Oakland's Fruitvale neighborhood.

"Emotionally, really bad and my body, I have a lot of pain," Martinez said Monday. Adding, "It could be worse. It's a miracle that we're OK."

The crash happened at 38th Avenue and International Boulevard at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

Martinez was driving with her boyfriend, sister, nieces, and nephews along 38th Avenue when their Honda Odyssey minivan was T-boned by a speeding Pontiac G6.

Oakland police said the driver of the Pontiac was drunk and speeding on International Boulevard in the bus lane when he ran a red light. That's when he slammed into the family's minivan.

Police said two of the children inside the van weren't wearing seat belts and were ejected from the vehicle.

Martinez said she immediately thought about her nieces and nephews.

"I was just thinking about the children, how to help them," she said.

Witnesses carried the other injured kids out of the mangled minivan.

Six children were hurt in the crash and two were sent to the hospital, but all have since returned home.

The suspect tried to run away, but onlookers detained him until police arrived. He was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and hit-and-run.

"I hope he learns from this," Martinez said.

Oakland City Councilmember Noel Gallo represents the Fruitvale District, which has been beset by several serious and deadly crashes.

"Really, we need to do a better job protecting our children and families. That’s the reality, not only on these streets here but throughout the Bay Area," Gallo said. "Many of our families are paying the high price by the fact we’re not enforcing the laws that we have in place."

But Gallo says parents need to make sure their kids are properly restrained in cars. One of the children who was ejected was a 2-year-old boy who was sitting on an adult’s lap.