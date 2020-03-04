Oakland firefighters put out blaze at homeless encampment

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at a homeless encampment near 12th Street and 19th Avenue in Oakland.

Oakland firefighters reported the blaze just before 6 a.m. and had put the majority of the blaze out in less than 30 minutes.

There was no immediate word of injuries.

A man named Duane was on his way to the Oakland airport when he captured some of the flames on video.

Oakland firefighters put out a blaze at a homeless encampment at 12th Street and 19th Avenue. March 4, 2020

