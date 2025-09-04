Oakland freeway shooting leaves 1 wounded on I-880
OAKLAND, Calif. - One person was wounded in a freeway shooting in Oakland on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.
The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 880, just south of 66th Avenue, authorities said.
Victim struck in abdomen
What we know:
A witness first called 911 to report shots fired before the victim pulled over and called for help. The victim told officers he had been struck in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.
Freeway lanes shut down
Why you should care:
All lanes on the southbound side of I-880 between Fruitvale and 66th Avenue were closed as investigators searched for evidence.
Officers focused on a white two-door Honda that appeared to have at least four small holes on the passenger side. One hole near the back window resembled a bullet hole, though police have not confirmed that.
The Source: The California Highway Patrol