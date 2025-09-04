Oakland freeway shooting leaves 1 wounded on I-880

The Brief One person was shot in the abdomen Thursday afternoon on southbound Interstate 880 in Oakland, according to CHP. All southbound lanes between Fruitvale and 66th Avenue were closed as officers searched the scene for evidence. Investigators examined a white two-door Honda with several holes on the passenger side. Though it's unclear where those were bullet holes and if the vehicle was tied to the shooting.



One person was wounded in a freeway shooting in Oakland on Thursday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The shooting happened around 2:45 p.m. on southbound Interstate 880, just south of 66th Avenue, authorities said.

Victim struck in abdomen

What we know:

A witness first called 911 to report shots fired before the victim pulled over and called for help. The victim told officers he had been struck in the abdomen. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Freeway lanes shut down

Why you should care:

All lanes on the southbound side of I-880 between Fruitvale and 66th Avenue were closed as investigators searched for evidence.

Officers focused on a white two-door Honda that appeared to have at least four small holes on the passenger side. One hole near the back window resembled a bullet hole, though police have not confirmed that.